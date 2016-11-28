Steady rain? Wind gusts of 26 mph? We swear it’s just a day away, Charlotte

There’s a 60 percent change of rain Tuesday and an 80 percent chance Wednesday...with highs in the 70s.
The National Weather Service swears the first scattered showers will roll in at 11 p.m. Monday. Then, on Tuesday, it is expected to be mostly showers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with wind gusts as high as 23 miles per hour.
There will be a lull Tuesday afternoon, then things kick back in Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Winds will again be gusting up to a predicted 26 miles per hour, says the weather service.
Expect the rain to last through Wednesday night. Thursday will mostly sunny, with a high of only 62 degrees.
WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin is predicting 1 to 3 inches of rain during the two days.
“Be mindful,” Conklin says, “while rain is in the forecast generally for about 72 hours (Monday night through Early Thursday morning) the rain will not come in a steady fashion, but rather in bursts, perhaps even in the form of thunderstorms, especially late Wednesday.”
Enjoy the warmth while you can, because lows are expected to be in the upper 30s at night later this week.
The rain is expected to be a blessing to firefighters in the Carolinas who are still working to control wildfires.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments