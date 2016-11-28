Charlotte police seek help identifying Bojangles robbery suspect

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect who robbed the Bojangles at 2501 North Tryon Street on Sunday.
The robbery occurred about 6:30 p.m., when a man brandishing a firearm entered the restaurant and demanded money from a victim at the business. The suspect then fled, officials said.
He is described as a black male, with a thin build and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
