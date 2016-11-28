Mooresville man accused of raping family member, deputies say

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Mooresville man with statutory rape in connection with a sexual assault of a family member.
James Robert Tewell, 44, of Starwood Drive in Mooresville, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count raping a child age 15 or younger in January, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Sheriff’s deputies said they received a report from a child stating that she had been sexually assaulted by a family member identified as Tewell. The assaults occurred on numerous occasions, between 2009 and 2016, the child told authorities.
Tewell is currently being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 bond. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, officials said.
