One dead in Gaston County crash

At least one person was killed Monday in a vehicle crash in Gaston County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on northbound U.S. 321 near Cherry Street. Officials have not released many details about the accident, but troopers confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's name has not been released.
From WBTV's Sky3, a single, heavily damaged SUV or truck could be seen just off the roadway. It appeared a large area of brush had caught fire around the vehicle. U.S. 321 northbound was shut down while crews worked the scene.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.
