Light rain returns — finally — to Charlotte area

The Charlotte area was greeted with an unfamiliar sight Tuesday morning — light rain.
The drizzle falling for about six hours amounted to about 1/5 of an inch of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Krentz in Greer, S.C.
The light rain should continue through the morning before tapering off, with a total rainfall of about a 1/2 inch, he said.
But don’t ditch the umbrellas just yet. A little more rain is on the way.
It will make its way through the N.C. mountains Tuesday night and slowly arrive in the Charlotte region. Expect about 3/4 of an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon, according to Krentz.
Light rain fell twice before in the Charlotte area in November, but there hasn’t been heavy rain in the region since Oct. 8, courtesy of Hurricane Matthew. That’s when 2.12 inches of rain fell.
Tuesday’s rain is welcome news to firefighters battling wildfires in the N.C. mountains.
