Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

Fast food workers and supporters in front of McDonald's at 2301 Central Avenue. Fast food workers are protesting across the state today.
Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

Local

Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner

Officer Stephen Sterrett was surprised when he walked into the room at CMPD South Division to find a fully-catered Thanksgiving Day dinner in his honor at the police station on Thanksgiving Day. He is the winner of a national “Thanksgiving Heroes” contest, where more than 3,000 entries poured in from across the country, and he was selected based on a touching nomination received from his wife Lane Sterrett, who praised his dedication to serving both his country and his community for the past 33 years. Prior to joining the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department 10 years ago, he served 23 years in the Air Force.

Local Arts

See how a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

With the McColl family's gift, the largest of its kind in the Charlotte Ballet's history, a whole new world of costumes and sets were created for this year's annual production of the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. See how dancers are fitted and learn what it takes to turn tulle into tutus for the stage.

Local

The Hamiltons find their tree

Joseph Hamilton, wife, Misty and children Cameron and Gracie came to Stowe Dairy Farms on Monday to find their Christmas tree. The family has purchased their trees in years past but this year decided to start a new tradition by cutting their own. They chose a Murray Leyland Cypress.

Editor's Choice Videos