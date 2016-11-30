Suspect arrested in deadly N. Tryon Street gas station stabbing

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that occurred early Tuesday near a gas station at 1501 N. Tryon Street.
Kevin Edward Hedgepeth, 45, is charged with murder and is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. The stabbing occurred in the area at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 29.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family. He was identified by WSOC as 38-year-old Dawayne Odom.
Officers said the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Hedgepeth is shown in police records as having two previous arrests this year in Mecklenburg County, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with his license revoked.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Lowe is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
