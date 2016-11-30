Family says man fatally shot by deputy had been shot before by police

0:37 Warriors Stephen Curry Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy