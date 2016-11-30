Hickory police seek driver who hit pedestrian, then drove away Monday

The Hickory police are seeking help finding the driver who struck and critically hurt a pedestrian Monday, then drove off. The 28-year-old victim remains in critical condition, officials said.
It happened at 8 p.m. Monday in the 200 Block of 12th Avenue Northeast in Hickory, between Viewmont Baptist Church and the Cubbard Express Exxon Convenience Store, officials said.
The victim, Joshua Edward Holden, 28, of Hickory, was found on the ground with severe injuries believed to have been sustained from being hit by a vehicle.
He was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center and then later to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, where he was in critical condition Wednesday morning, officials said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact Investigator J. Patterson with the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2626 or jpatterson@hickorync.gov .
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments