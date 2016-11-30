District Attorney met with Scott family

District Attorney Andrew Murray has no comment after meeting with family of Keith Lamont Scott. No
Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show

Saturday's fourth annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show at the Ingersoll Rand North American Headquarters and Corporate Center in Davidson. The show raises money for IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community center for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome. More than 3,000 car lovers attended the show.

Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner

Officer Stephen Sterrett was surprised when he walked into the room at CMPD South Division to find a fully-catered Thanksgiving Day dinner in his honor at the police station on Thanksgiving Day. He is the winner of a national “Thanksgiving Heroes” contest, where more than 3,000 entries poured in from across the country, and he was selected based on a touching nomination received from his wife Lane Sterrett, who praised his dedication to serving both his country and his community for the past 33 years. Prior to joining the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department 10 years ago, he served 23 years in the Air Force.

See how a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

With the McColl family's gift, the largest of its kind in the Charlotte Ballet's history, a whole new world of costumes and sets were created for this year's annual production of the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. See how dancers are fitted and learn what it takes to turn tulle into tutus for the stage.

