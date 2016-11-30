Possible tornado strikes south Charlotte

A National Weather Service team will head to south Charlotte on Thursday morning to investigate reports that a tornado touched down near Arrowood Road on Wednesday, NWS meteorologist Jeff Taylor said.
“The only information we have is from reports on social media,” Taylor said at 7:30 p.m.
A tornado was reported to have touched down at about 6:45 p.m., he said.
The weather service tweeted 15 minutes earlier that a possible tornado was developing near Interstate 485 southwest of Charlotte and could cross Interstate 77 through 7 p.m. An alert sent to mobile phones urged residents to seek shelter immediately.
Photos and videos posted online showed damage to the Microsoft complex on Arrowood Road.
Medic reported treating a person for potentially life-threatening injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over in the 2300 block of Westinghouse Boulevard in south Charlotte during the storm. Medic took the person to Carolinas Medical Center.
Possible tornado developing near I-485 southwest of Charlotte! Could cross I-77 through 7 pm. #cltwx— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) November 30, 2016
The team from the NWS office in Greer, S.C., will survey damage and determine whether a tornado or straight-line winds struck south Charlotte, Taylor said.
NWS officials also will survey damage around Simpsonville in Greenville County, S.C., according to Taylor, who is based in the NWS office in Greer.
Between a 10th and a quarter-inch of rain was expected to fall in Charlotte on Wednesday night, before sunshine was forecast to return on Thursday with a probable high of 62.
