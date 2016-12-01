Gallery: Protestors demonstrate in front of CMPD HQ

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department representative talks with a protestors outside police HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors chant outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors chant outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department representative talks with a protestors outside police HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors march along Caldwell Street in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors begin to march outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors march along Caldwell Street in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors march along Caldwell Street in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police officers talk with people during a protest outside police HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors cheer on a speaker outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police officer looks out the front door of HQ as protesters gather on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors chant in front of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police officers while outside HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors hold a moment of silence for Keith Lamont Scott in front of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Protestors demonstrate in front of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department HQ on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the aftermath of no indictment being given in the death of Keith Lamont Scott.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com