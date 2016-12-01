Students brought loaded gun, box cutter to Huntingtowne Farms Elementary, sources say

Two elementary school students were charged after a loaded gun and a box cutter were brought to a Charlotte school Thursday, sources told WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
The incident happened at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School. Sources told WBTV the loaded gun and box cutter were found in the students’ backpacks after other children reported them to staff.
Several parents contacted WBTV after they said they received a message from the school alerting them of the incident.
The students’ names have not been released, but sources said they are about 10 years old. The students were charged with bringing weapons to school.
There is no word on why the students brought the weapons to the school.
