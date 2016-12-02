Charlotte police chief weighs in DA’s Keith Lamont Scott decision

16:40 An evening with Donovan Livingston Pause

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:13 Scott shooting radio traffic

0:42 Hoo you meeting in Uptown over lunch?

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall