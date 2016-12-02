Kids had gun at south Charlotte’s Huntingtowne Farms Elementary

Two elementary school students were charged after a loaded gun and a box cutter were brought to a south Charlotte school Thursday, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School located off Park Road, sources told WBTV. The loaded gun and box cutter were found in the students' backpacks after other children reported them to staff.
Several parents contacted WBTV after they said they received a message from the school alerting them of the incident.
The two were about 10 years old and were charged with bringing weapons to school, it was reported.
