Charlotte shelter for youths without parents hires ex YMCA official as leader

Charlotte’s primary shelter for youths living on the streets without their parents has named a former YMCA official as its new executive director.
Trish Hobson took over The Relatives Friday, replacing Brennon Graham, who led the agency through a period of expansion when it grew beyond sheltering youths to creating programs aimed at stabilizing their families.
Hobson brings years of experience to her new role, having previously worked for the Emergency Winter Shelter (now part of the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte) and most recently served as a vice president of Alexander Children’s Foundation.
Graham leaves The Relatives Dec. 16 to take over the Columbia, S.C.-based Growing Home Southeast.
“My goal as Executive Director will be to raise The Relatives’ visibility – to increase awareness of child homelessness and the issues that face young adults aging out of foster care,” said Hobson in a statement.
She hopes to further develop the organization’s mentoring program and increase community involvement. Hobson will also provide structure and support to The Relatives’ growing fund raising team.
“As the Vice President of Advancement for Alexander Youth Network, Trish led many successful efforts to bring resources and influence to our organization,” Craig Bass, CEO of Alexander Youth Network, said in a statement.
Before joining Alexander Youth Network in January 2015, Hobson worked at the YMCA of Charlotte where she served as Senior Financial Development Director. She joined the YMCA after six years with the Emergency Winter Shelter which became the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte after merging with the Uptown Shelter. There she led the development team in raising $1.17 million (2009-10) and increased charitable giving every year, raising $1.45 million in 2011-12. \
She has also served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Junior League of Charlotte, Inc.
The Relatives has operated for more than 40 years as the only Crisis Center for youth in Mecklenburg County. Today, the nonprofit is a system of resources that helps children find shelter and support.
The Relatives Crisis Center, the On Ramp Resource Center and Journey Place Transitional Residence keep kids safe and families together. The Relatives serves as the Safe Place agency for Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area, partnering with local businesses to ensure young people in need have access to immediate help and supportive resources.
