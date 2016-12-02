Registration opens for Charlotte’s 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. parade

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee has opened registration for the 2017 Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.
Registration forms can be found online at www.charlottenc.gov/MLK.
The parade will be held in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
It is the largest of its kind to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southeast, say organizers. More than 100 community organizations, including marching bands, step teams and drill teams, are expected to participate.
For details, including fees, visit www.charlottenc.gov/MLK.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
