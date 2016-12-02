Local

December 2, 2016 11:14 AM

Registration opens for Charlotte’s 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. parade

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee has opened registration for the 2017 Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

Registration forms can be found online at www.charlottenc.gov/MLK.

The parade will be held in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

It is the largest of its kind to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southeast, say organizers. More than 100 community organizations, including marching bands, step teams and drill teams, are expected to participate.

For details, including fees, visit www.charlottenc.gov/MLK.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Poetry, racism and hope with Donovan Livingston

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos