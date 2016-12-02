How many Union County sites sold beer to a minor? It’s a long list!

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police say an joint undercover alcohol sales investigation has resulted in 21 businesses being cited for illegally selling alcohol to persons under age 21.
The county-wide campaign began in June and continued into September 2016, and included purchases at 91 establishments in communities such as Monroe, Matthews, Stallings, Wingate and Indian Trail.
Investigators in the joint operation say they used a civilian under age 21 to try buying alcohol at each of the 91 sites.
Selling alcohol or malt beverages to a person less than 21 years of age is a misdemeanor under North Carolina law. The North Carolina ABC Commission will be notified of the alleged violations, and the establishments could face civil penalties.
Below is a list of the 21 establishments where an illegal alcohol sale allegedly occurred during the investigation:
Wingate Food Mart, 4420 Old Hwy 74, Wingate.
BP, 4005 Hwy 74, Wingate.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2109 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe.
Kangaroo Express, 3503 Weddington Road, Monroe.
Wilco/Hess, 2700 Chamber Dr., Monroe.
A&G Express / Citgo, 2451 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe.
Mystik, 715 East Franklin Street, Monroe
Marathon, 101 West Sunset Dr., Monroe.
Franklin Court Grill, 232 E. Franklin Street, Monroe.
Taqueria Mexico Bar & Grill, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
WOW Supermarket, 1230 Hwy 74, Monroe
Circle K, 4103 Hwy 74, Monroe
BP, 531 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 6400 Monroe-Weddington Road, Wesley Chapel
CVS, 6300 Monroe-Weddington Road, Wesley Chapel
Trail House, 6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
Circle K, 1071 Chestnut Road, Indian Trail
Walgreens, 5455 Potters Road, Stallings
Market Express, 2800 Old Monroe Road, Stallings
Harris Teeter, 7800 Stevens Mill Road, Matthews
B&P Mart, 4540 Potters Road, Matthews
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments