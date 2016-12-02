Toddler dies after being run over by dad

A southeast Charlotte toddler who was taken to the hospital after the father accidentally backed over the child on Friday has died, according to police, reported WBTV, the Observer’s news partner.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, near the intersection with Independence Boulevard, the station reported.
Charlotte-Meckleburg police have released few details but confirmed a 2-year-old was hit and taken to Carolinas Medical Center, WBTV reported. Firefighters and Medic said CPR was performed at the scene.
Just after 4:30 p.m., police said the child had died at the hospital.
No names have been released by authorities.
Police have called the incident a tragic accident, reported WSOC-TV.
