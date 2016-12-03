Gallery: March for Love

People place flowers at the Holocaust Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi, all within a few blocks of Marshall Park.The march was organized to counter an upcoming KKK march elsewhere in North Carolina.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People join hands and sing "We Shall Overcome" after laying flowers at the Martin Luther King Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi, all within a few blocks of Marshall Park.The march was organized to counter an upcoming KKK march elsewhere in North Carolina.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Gray Perry, 3, lays a flower at the Holocaust Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi, all within a few blocks of Marshall Park.The march was organized to counter an upcoming KKK march elsewhere in North Carolina.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Anna Bartholomew, 10, gets a boost from her grandmother Jinny Sullivan as she lays a flower at the Martin Luther King Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People lay flowers at the Martin Luther King Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People lay flowers at the Martin Luther King Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi, all within a few blocks of Marshall Park.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People lay flowers at the Martin Luther King Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi, all within a few blocks of Marshall Park.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Leslie Gipple, co-coordinator of Mecklenburg Ministries, hands flowers to Joyce Lemmond during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi, all within a few blocks of Marshall Park.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People march to the Holocaust Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People march to the Holocaust Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People listen to the speakers during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People lay flowers at the Holocaust Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People lay flowers at the Holocaust Memorial during Saturday's March for Love at Marshall Park. After a brief program of poetry, song and prayer, a processional marched to three nearby monuments, each a testament to the power of love over hate, to lay flowers and mementoes: the Holocaust Memorial, the MLK Memorial and the memorial for Gandhi
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com