1 dead in north Charlotte wreck

A person died and three others suffered serious injuries in a north Charlotte wreck on Saturday afternoon, Medic said.
A car overturned in the wreck at Old Statesville Road and Gibbon Road, police said. An occupant was ejected and pinned beneath the car, according to Medic. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.
The wreck happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Gibbon Road, off Old Statesville Road. The injured were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit has responded to the wreck.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
