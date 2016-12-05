Walmart greeter hit with stun gun after asking for customer receipt

One Union County couple took the Christmas rush to a different level Sunday, when they used a stun gun on a 65-year-old Walmart greeter who made the mistake of requesting a sales receipt for the large-screen TV they were hauling out of the store.
They two had no receipt, however, because they were in the process of stealing the television, according to authorities.
What the greeter, a woman, got instead was a stun gun attack, said the Union County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Sunday afternoon at the Walmart in Indian Trail, N.C.
Investigators say the pairfled in a green Nissan Pathfinder. It was unclear Monday morning if they were able to squeeze the TV into their car during the getaway.
Both have been identified and a search is underway, officials said.
The man, who had the stun gun, is identified as John David Davis, Jr., 42. His last known address was in Matthews.
The female suspect is Natasha Jean Hall, 38, with a last known address was Charlotte.
Deputies have arrest warrants charging both with common law robbery and Davis faces an additional charge for assault with a deadly weapon.
Davis is familiar to the Union County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a July 2015 robbery of the Lowe’s in Indian Trail, officials said. On that occasion, Davis, accompanied by a different female, left the store carrying a Dewalt cordless drill, officials said.
When confronted by a store employee, Davis produced a knife and threatened the employee. Davis and his accomplice were arrested a short time later in that case and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
If you have information on the whereabouts of either Davis or Hall, please call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
