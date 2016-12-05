One dead in University City crash

One person was killed in a vehicle crash in the University City area of Charlotte Monday night, officials said.
The wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and North Tryon Street. Officials confirmed that one person was killed.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the wreck or if any other injuries were reported.
An area of W.T. Harris and North Tryon was closed while emergency crews worked the scene.
