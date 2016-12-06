Driver in fatal University City crash Monday was intoxicated, police say

One of the driver’s involved in a fatal crash Monday was intoxicated when she rear-ended a tractor trailer on North Tryon Street, say Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Maegan McTaggart was the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord that struck the truck and she is charged with DWI, police said.
The accident happened Monday at a 9:16 p.m. near the intersection of North Tryon and J.M. Keynes Boulevard. Witnesses told investigators that McTaggart made a sudden lane change from the right lane into the left lane. The right front of the car then struck the rear of a tractor trailer that had been stopped for the red light at the intersection.
A passenger in the front seat of McTaggart’s vehicle was transported to Carolinas Medical Center University and later died.
McTaggart was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The case remains under investigation and more charges are expected upon her release from the hospital, police said.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments