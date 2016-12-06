Electrolux gives $10,000 to Charlotte’s Salvation Army for struggling families

Electrolux announced it is giving $10,000 to Charlotte’s Salvation Army as part of an ongoing effort to help the community’s struggling families.
The company is also participating in a holiday toy drive benefiting the Salvation Army at its Charlotte-area locations this week.
“We are very aware that our products enable families to enjoy a comfortable home and nourishing meals. We want to ensure that everyone has that opportunity, especially around the holidays,” said Eloise Hale, head of Electrolux North American Corporate Communications.
Salvation Army programs in the city include rapid housing for homeless families and mentoring for low income children through the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Since 2014, Electrolux has repeatedly partnered with the Salvation Army through product donations and food drives, donations valued at more than $100,000.
Throughout this week, the company is making holiday donations in each of the U.S. communities in which it manufactures ranges, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers and washer and dryer products under the Frigidaire family of brands and the Electrolux brand. In total, these donations amount to nearly $50,000.
