December 6, 2016 11:09 AM

Yes, you felt that: Minor earthquake reported in Lenoir

Thought you felt something shaking early Tuesday morning? Turns out, you were right.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a minor earthquake struck in Lenoir early Tuesday morning around 2:46 a.m.

The report centered the quake along Buffalo Cove Road between Camp Carolwood Road and Douglas Lane and about 4.8 kilometers deep.

USGS labeled the earthquake a magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale, which operates on a scale from 1 to 10.

So far there have been no reports of any damage.

