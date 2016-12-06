Giving Tuesday CLT raises $7.2 million for local non-profits

A two-week Giving Tuesday campaign raised $7.2 million for Charlotte area non-profits, campaign organizers announced Tuesday.
“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our Queen City,” said Kelly Brooks, founder of the non-profit SHARE Charlotte, which launched #GivingTuesdayCLT three years ago. “We all needed something good to rally around, and the fact that so many wonderful nonprofits benefited is the true meaning of it all.”
Donors could choose to give – and still can – to any of 170 local non-profits through at SHAREcharlotte.org. All donations go straight to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Organizers announced the results at Unknown Brewing Co. on Tuesday morning. At the announcement were NASCAR champion driver Jeff Gordon, Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Wells Fargo’s Kristi Thomas, Google Fiber’s Jess George, Jamie McDonald of the national Giving Tuesday team and Brooks.
Campaign highlights included:
▪ Campaign co-presenting sponsor Wells Fargo creating a Give Good Fund of $250,000, a bonus to nonprofits that raised financial donations.
▪ Bojangles’ hosting a SHARE night and donating more than $2,000 to the #GivingTuesdayCLT general fund
▪ Tech Talent South donating a scholarship for a code-immersion class worth $4,750 to a beneficiary of Florence Crittendon Services., which provides health, education and social services to at-risk and pregnant adolescents.
▪ The Red Boot Coalition exceeding its initial goal of $30,000 in a campaign led by intern Julia Dorn.
▪ OrthoCarolina giving $1,000 in matching funds to six non-profits.
▪ Girls on the Run raising over $14,000 – enough to support five teams of full scholarship girls at CMS Title I schools.
▪ Brixx Wood Fired Pizza donating $3 for every Rustica pizza sold during the campaign, totaling $2,500 to the general fund.
▪ The Isabella Santos Foundation exceeding its goal of $25,000, allowing the foundation to add a business development professional to its team. Over the last six years, the foundation has donated over $1 million for neuroblastopma research and other children’s cancer charities.
▪ Redeeming Joy being able to begin furnishing its new 5,000-square-foot home. Redeeming Joy provides a place to heal for sexually exploited females.
▪ Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation raising over $175,000 toward pediatric cancer research.
▪ Five yoga studios offering #GivingTuesdayCLT karma classes to benefit various campaign nonprofits.
