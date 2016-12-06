Charlotte Hornets’ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist donates to support wildfire relief

His day job keeps him pretty busy, but Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been keeping up with the latest on the wildfires that have devastated areas in the western North Carolina mountains.
Disturbed by what he’s seen, the Charlotte Hornets forward was moved to take action this week.
“I see this on the news morning, noon and night. When I wake up and when I go to sleep. It’s been on my heart,” Kidd-Gilchrist said Tuesday at the Charlotte Fire Logistics Division, where he presented a $10,000 check to the Fire Prevention Foundation.
Kidd-Gilchrist doesn’t have any personal connection to firefighting or the devastation in the western part of the state, but he said he wanted to give back in some way to his adopted home.
“I’ve been here for five years,” said Kidd-Gilchrist, a New Jersey native and former University of Kentucky standout who was drafted by the Hornets in 2012.
“This is like home for me.”
Kidd-Gilchrist said the funds he gave will go toward supplies like food and water for firefighters. U.S. Geological Survey data show that more than 30 wildfires have burned more than 55,000 acres in the foothills.
“You hear about people getting hurt in the mountains,” he said. “So water, food. It’s little stuff you don’t think about.”
