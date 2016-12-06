‘Bee School’ begins next month for beekeeper wanna-be’s

Bee School begins in Charlotte next month for beekeeper wanna-be’s.
The Mecklenburg County Beekeepers Association is accepting registration for its 2017 Introductory Beekeeping School.
“Bee School” provides a working knowledge of beginner-level beekeeping as practiced in the Piedmont region of the Carolinas.
Classes cover the basics of honeybee behavior and biology, hive health and hive management. Students get hands-on experiences with hives and beekeeping equipment.
The nine-week class begins on Jan. 17 and ends on March 28, with no classes Feb. 14 or 28. Classes are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte. The $80 cost includes all textbooks and study materials.
Register at MeckBees.org. and follow the links to Bee School.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments