Pedestrian hit by car in southeast Charlotte in critical condition

A pedestrian remains in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by a car in southeast Charlotte Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 5:33 p.m. near the intersection of Lawyers Road and Albemarle Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the pedestrian was attempting to run across the street when they were hit by a 2015 Volkswagen Passat.
“The driver of the Volkswagen did not have time to react and the pedestrian was struck with the right front corner and right side mirror of the vehicle,” CMPD said.
Medic took the pedestrian to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the investigation, and said that no charges will be filed against the driver.
The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
