Huntersville woman charged Tuesday in fatal DWI convicted of DWI in 2013

The 31-year-old Huntersville woman who was charged in a fatal drunk driving accident Monday in University City has a previous drunk driving conviction on her record.
Police charged Maegan McTaggart on Monday with aggravated felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and other offenses in the wreck that killed her front-seat passenger, Maverick Sloan, 52, of Huntersville.
Records show McTaggart was previously found guilty of driving while impaired in 2013 and got supervised probation and 48 hours of community service as her punishment. She also lost her license.
McTaggart was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglecting a juvenile in connection with that same drunk driving, but that charge was dismissed.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the most recent drunk driving charge stems from an accident that occurred about at 9:16 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North Tryon Street and J.M. Keynes Boulevard in University City. Witnesses told investigators that McTaggart made a sudden lane change from the right lane into the left lane. The right front of her 2001 Honda Accord then struck the rear of the truck, which was stopped at a red light.
Sloan died at Carolinas HealthCare System University.
Police charged McTaggart after she was released from the hospital on Tuesday. She also was charged with having an open container of alcohol in her car and violating a driver’s license blood/alcohol content .04 restriction. McTaggart was jailed on $26,500 bail.
