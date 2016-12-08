Hot holiday Hatchimals toys on way to Charlotte area Walmarts Thursday

And now for today’s holiday public service announcement — the hot, hard-to-get Hatchimals egg toys are reportedly on their way to Walmart stores in the Charlotte area Thursday.
When kids pet or stroke the egg, it starts to hatch and grow into something approaching a bird or similar fuzzy creature.
“If you have to pick one toy this year, this is it, “ Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of TTPM.com, an online toy review site, told the Associated Press. “It’s the whole excitement of the hatching process.”
Hatching time can take anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes, according to the Hatchimals website. Spin Master makes the toy.
WCNC-TV reported that some local Walmarts are receiving shipments of the toys Thursday, priced at $48.88. But you better hurry. Some stores have already sold out of the toys Thursday, including the ones on Albemarle Road in Charlotte and Younts Road in Indian Trail, the station reported.
Of course, it’s always smart for shoppers to call ahead to make sure the Hatchimals are still there.
Egg toys aren’t the only hot commodity, however. CNN reported that Nordstron’s is sold out online of its $85 rocks wrapped in a leather pouch.
