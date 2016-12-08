Temperatures headed below freezing Thursday night in Charlotte area

Get ready for temperatures to fall below freezing Thursday night in the Charlotte area.
Temperatures are expected to fall to 28 degrees, which is below the normal temperature of 33 for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C. But the record low for Dec. 8 was 10 degrees back in 1882, the weather service said.
More recently, temperatures hit the mid-20s in late November around Charlotte.
More cold weather is in store for the area. The weather service forecasts a low of 21 on Friday, with a high of 44, followed by a low of 22 on Saturday with a high of 46. Both days will be sunny.
Adam Bell
