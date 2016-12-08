Local

December 8, 2016 2:27 PM

Duke Energy Foundation grants $1.5 million to 16 groups

By Bruce Henderson

The Duke Energy Foundation will grant $1.5 million to 16 North Carolina environmental and conservation organizations, including three in its Charlotte base.

The Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville gets $400,000 to help build a new trail with interactive exhibits and web-enabled learning pavilions and a technologically advanced amphitheater. Another $30,000 will go to the center’s bald eagle and environmental conservation programs.

TreesCharlotte will receive $25,000 to buy trees for its community tree planting event and materials for educational programs. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte gets $10,000 to support the environment education program at YMCA Camp Thunderbird.

The Duke foundation makes $20 million a year in charitable grants in North Carolina. They are divided among environment, community impact, K-12 education and workforce development causes.

