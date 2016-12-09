Charlotte Rescue Mission needs donated coats for men in shelter

With winter’s temperatures finally dipping below freezing, the Charlotte Rescue Mission has put out a call for donated coats for the men in its shelter.
The charity, which helps men suffering from addictions, currently has a shortage of coats.
“Many of our residents arrive with just the clothes on their backs and that isn't sufficient when the weather turns cold as it will be next week," says Megan Lepore, an events specialist with the rescue mission.
“A warm coat is one tangible way to show the men here how much their community cares. Having a warm coat and a warm bed, instead of facing the elements, is the first step for many of our residents as they begin their recovery.”
All sizes are needed, but particularly large, extra large and XXL.
Coats can be dropped off at 907 West 1st Street between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. by following the signs marked “donations.” Charlotte Rescue Mission is located at Cedar and West First Street, diagonally opposite the Panthers Practice Fields.
The rescue mission provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol and are predominately homeless.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
