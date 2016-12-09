Union County Schools staffer sent inappropriate photos to student, deputies say

A computer lab monitor at Piedmont High in Monroe has been arrested Thursday for exchanging inappropriate photos with a student at the school, says the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffery Thomas Long, 31, of Monroe, faces multiple of inappropriate contact with a student at the school, officials said.
He was also terminated Thursday from his job with Union County Public Schools.
Piedmont High School officials said the inappropriate photos were sent via Snapchat. Once aware of the allegations, Union County Public Schools officials and Union County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating and confirmed Long had exchanged inappropriate photos with the student.
It is also alleged that there was inappropriate physical contact had between Long and a student, officials said.
Long faces three felony crimes for indecent liberties with a minor and one charge for disseminating harmful material to a minor, a misdemeanor under state law.
Long was released from the Union County Jail Thursday night, but the investigation is ongoing.
