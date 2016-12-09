WBTV First Alert Weather forecast 12.9.16

McAdenville, N.C. is also known as Christmas Town USA. It's living up to its reputation for the 61st year in a row with houses and businesses dripping in lights and more than 300 trees decked out for the holiday season. Watch the lighting ceremony and take a tour through the magical town.
After 25 years of service in the Charlotte Fire Department Capt. June Stilwell (Ret.) was surprised by a reduction in the pension she expected to get. Her complaint is not with the fire department but with the Charlotte Fire Department Retirement System.