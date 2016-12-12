Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver on Independence Boulevard

A pedestrian was killed just before midnight Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in the 7200 block of East Independence Boulevard, said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
The pedestrian was identified Robert Melton, 48, of Charlotte. Police said they arrived at 11:58 p.m. to find him lying in the street in the right outbound lane. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.
Driver Daniel Wayne, 38, told police he was traveling in the outbound left lane near the Village Lake Drive intersection when his vehicle struck Melton. Police say Wayne remained at the scene and was not impaired on alcohol or drugs.
Melton was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash and was not in the crosswalk, police said. He was crossing against the pedestrian crossing signal.
Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169.
