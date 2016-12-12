Man dead in early morning homicide on Archdale Drive in south Charlotte

A man killed early Monday in the 2100 block of Archdale Drive apparently knew the person who stabbed him, says investigators.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet released the names of the victim and suspect, who was still not yet in custody early Monday.
Investigators say they were called to the scene off South Boulevard at 4:38 a.m. Monday and found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The initial investigation has revealed that the suspect and victim are known to one another, officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Rooks is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
