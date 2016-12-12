Local

December 12, 2016 6:31 AM

Nails cleared and University City Boulevard reopens at Halton Park Drive

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

All lanes of University City were reportedly reopened at 7 a.m. Monday, after being closed for more than an hour due to hundreds of nails spilled into the road.

The nails scattered as the result of a traffic accident that happened around 6 a.m. on University City Boulevard at Halton Park Drive.

Charlotte Fire Department officials said inbound lanes on Highway 49 were closed just before Interstate 485.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Spirit of Christmas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos