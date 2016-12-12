Nails cleared and University City Boulevard reopens at Halton Park Drive

All lanes of University City were reportedly reopened at 7 a.m. Monday, after being closed for more than an hour due to hundreds of nails spilled into the road.
The nails scattered as the result of a traffic accident that happened around 6 a.m. on University City Boulevard at Halton Park Drive.
Charlotte Fire Department officials said inbound lanes on Highway 49 were closed just before Interstate 485.
Traffic Advisory; MVA; University City Blvd / Halton Park Dr; all inbound lanes closed prior to I-485, due to nails in roadway; avoid area— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 12, 2016
