December 12, 2016 7:03 AM

Interstate 85 southbound a mess at Exit 36 due to overturned vehicle

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Interstate 85 southbound at Exit 36 is backing up at 7 a.m. Monday due to a vehicle overturned with people trapped inside.

That’s just after Brookshire Boulevard and before Glenwood Drive.

The accident reportedly involved two vehicles.

