Observer authors to sign books at Mint Museum

Give the gift of local books this holiday season. Local authors - including several Observer personalities - will appear at the Mint Museum Uptown’s Wine on Wednesday: Holiday Edition from 5:30-8:30 p.m. this Wednesday to sign and sell their books. Slated to appear:
▪ Tracy Curtis, former Charlotte Observer columnist, “Holidazed,” $19.99 and $14.95. Signing from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
▪ Sarah Crosland, Charlotte Observer magazines and content studio director, “100 Things to Do in Charlotte Before You Die,” $15. Signing from 5:30-7 p.m.
▪ Scott Fowler, Charlotte Observer sports columnist, “Panthers Rising,” $20, and “100 Things Panthers Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die,” $10. Signing from 5:30-7 p.m.
▪ Kathleen Purvis, Charlotte Observer food editor, “Pecans: A Savor the South Cookbook” and “Bourbon: A Savor the South Cookbook,” $20. Signing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
▪ Amber Smith, former Mint assistant curator, “The Way I Used to Be,” $18. Signing from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
▪ Gavin Edwards, contributing editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, “The Tao of Bill Murray,” $26. Signing from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The museum will be open for free throughout the evening and selling wine in the Mint Museum Uptown Shop, which will have select items on sale. All customers get one free wine refill.
Comments