Deputy city manager Ron Kimble to retire Jan. 31

Charlotte deputy city manager Ron Kimble will retire Jan. 31 after 16 years with the city, most recently serving as interim city manager for six months.
Kimble’s roles as deputy and assistant city manager have been primarily in economic development, redevelopment projects, hospitality and tourism and business corridor improvement.
Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray called Kimble “one of our visitor economy’s most powerful advocates over the years.”
“His forward-looking contributions combined with his unwavering optimism have produced some of Charlotte’s most defining assets that have made it, and continue to make it, such a sought after destination. They say you should leave things better than you found them, and Ron has certainly done just that for our city.”
Kimble led major city initiatives including Bank of America stadium improvements, BB&T Ballpark, the U.S. National Whitewater Center, the Levine Center for the Arts, Spectrum Arena upgrades and the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Most recently, until Marcus Jones’ hiring as city manager, he led the city as interim city manager during protests in September that followed the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
“Ron Kimble is a deal maker and a builder of community,” said Charlotte Chamber CEO Bob Morgan. “His fingerprints are all over virtually every major public/private partnership in our city over the past 16 years. Ron is also a remarkably positive and optimistic human being who inspires all who know and have had the pleasure to work with him.”
Kimble previously served as city manager in Greenville, N.C.
Jones also announced he has hired Sabrina Joy-Hogg as deputy city manager. Joy-Hogg worked in leadership roles at the state and city government level in Virginia for over 25 years. Since 2011, she’s been chief deputy city manager and acting director of the Office of Budget and Strategic Planning in Norfolk.
Joy-Hogg will start in Charlotte on Jan. 17.
