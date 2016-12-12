Cabarrus deputies seek man who tried to lure student into car

Deputies in Cabarrus County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly tried to lure a student into his car at a local school.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Saturday at Hickory Ridge Middle School, which is on the 7300 block of Raging Ridge Road in Harrisburg.
The man was described as a heavy-set white male in his late 40s to mid 50s. He has white hair that is balding on the top. The man spoke with an accent.
He was driving a white, four-door 2011 Hyundai Genesis with seven-spoke wheels, a sunroof and chrome rocker panels on the bottom of the doors.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the man described is warned not to attempt to make contact with him. Instead, you are asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000, or contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or 704-93CRIME.
Comments