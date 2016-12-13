1 dead after SWAT incident in northwest Charlotte, police say

An 18-year-old armed robbery suspect fatally shot himself after barricading inside a northwest Charlotte home Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Timothy Andre Davis was one of two suspects police went to serve warrants on related to a Dec. 7 attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The home where Davis barricaded himself is in the 900 block of Sparrow Valley Way, off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
Members of CMPD’s violent criminal apprehension team were conducting surveillance outside the home, while police arrested the second suspect, Antonio Wright, also 18, at another location at about 6:30 a.m.
Police released this timeline of what they said happened next:
At about 7:20 a.m., police set up a perimeter around the house and knocked on the front door. A male matching Davis’s description peeked out the window, and officers heard movement in the home.
From outside the home, officers tried to reach Davis through social media, texts and via a loud speaker, but he did not respond.
At 9:10 a.m., officers requested CMPD’s SWAT team take over. At 10 a.m., the SWAT team parked its armored vehicle in front of the home and used its loud speaker to give Davis instructions for leaving the home safely and a phone number in case he wanted to talk to a negotiator first.
At 10:37 a.m., after receiving no response, the SWAT Team deployed a robot, and then a canine, to search the first floor of the home. No one was found there. The entry team then used a robot and canine to search accessible areas of the second floor. They saw two closed doors and an open attic space, but the accessible area was clear.
At 11:14 a.m., the SWAT entry team and canine moved upstairs. The officers opened one of the closed doors, and the dog found Davis on the floor with a gun near his feet. He did not move when the dog touched him.
At 11:17 a.m., a Mecklenburg County EMS medic who is part of the SWAT team pronounced Davis dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The entry team cleared the remainder of the house and attic and found no one else inside.
The Dec. 7 incident occurred in the 9800 block of Callabridge Court, also off Mount Holly Huntersville Road, near Brookshire Boulevard.
Wright was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was in the Mecklenburg County jail on $400,000 bail.
As is standard protocol, CMPD’s homicide unit responded to the home on Sparrow Valley Way to conduct an investigation.
