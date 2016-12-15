Arkansas fans in Charlotte for the Belk Bowl to serve city’s homeless

The University of Arkansas has long done a community service project in the city where its football game plays in its bowl game, and this year in Charlotte is no different: Fans plan to volunteer to make sandwiches for the homeless neighbors at Urban Ministry Center.
The project takes place the morning of the Belk Bowl game on Dec. 29, from 8-10 a.m., at a location uptown near where many fans are staying, the school said Thursday. Those interested can register online at Give Pulse. Breakfast will be provided, the school added.
The school said the project is a way to thank the host city, as well as build camaraderie among fans.
The Urban Ministry Center is one of Charlotte’s largest homeless services agencies that every day serves about 500 people who are experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty.
“It’s a great way to create a team spirit atmosphere among the fans and give them an opportunity to meet with other families and volunteer together,” said Angela Oxford, director of the university’s Center for Community Engagement.
Arkansas plays Virginia Tech at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Bank of America Stadium. This is both teams’ first time playing in the Belk Bowl, and it’s their first time playing each other in their 120-plus year football history.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments