Charlotte Rescue Mission seeking hams to help hundreds for holiday meals

1:15 CMPD's Constructive Conversation Unit Pause

1:23 CMPD Capt. Mike Campagna faces Keith Lamont Scott protesters.

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

1:06 Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets