Charlotte Rescue Mission seeking hams to help hundreds for holiday meals

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is seeking the donation of hams, both canned and frozen, to help feed people on Christmas Day.
The mission hopes to feed hundreds with the holiday hams. It serves ham and turkey for its annual Christmas Day meal.
Canned hams, and frozen ones weighing between eight to 12 pounds, may be dropped off at the rescue mission at 907 W. 1st St. near the Carolina Panthers practice fields.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 21. They can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
The mission provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for people addicted to drugs or alcohol, and are predominantly homeless.
