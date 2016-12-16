Two charged in connection with deadly shooting off Freedom Drive

Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier Thursday in northwest Charlotte, say Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Dequillar Thomas Moore, 27, and Justin Eric Hood, 29, are accused of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim has not yet been named.
Police say the shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Eddleman Road, which is near the intersection of Interstate 85 and Freedom Drive.
Moore was captured Thursday after a chase involving Mount Holly police and troopers with the State Highway Patrol. He crashed his vehicle near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Sandy Porter Road, then jumped out and ran, officials said. Police tracked him to a wooded area nearby where he was taken into custody.
Information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identifying Hood as a second suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Kollis the lead detective assigned to the case.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
