Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement she has witnessed involving 16-and-17-year-olds. She is a former jail official for Mecklenburg County, and has spoken out against the use of solitary confinement for this age group. Although the federal government and the state of North Carolina have put an end to solitary confinement for juveniles, 16- and 17-year-olds in Mecklenburg County are still subjected to the punishment.
Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton brought his Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh to Barringer Academic Center and Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry on Tuesday. Other stops followed at the Bethlehem Center and dinner and shopping for Families from A Child's Place.

Clayton Wilcox named CMS superintendent

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced that Dr. Clayton Wilcox will become the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools effective July 1, 2017. Dr. Wilcox comes from Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland. He previously served as superintendent in Pinellas County, Florida and East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Spirit of Christmas

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s annual “Spirit of Christmas” event Saturday, where nearly 700 homeless and under-served children from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received new coats, shoes, meals, toys, and hugs from Santa.

Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

Clark's theme was to encourage the community to believe in the school district, it's teachers and students. She came full circle Wednesday when she gave her final CMS State of Our Schools address at Vance High School where she was once the principal.

