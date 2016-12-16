Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement she has witnessed involving 16-and-17-year-olds. She is a former jail official for Mecklenburg County, and has spoken out against the use of solitary confinement for this age group. Although the federal government and the state of North Carolina have put an end to solitary confinement for juveniles, 16- and 17-year-olds in Mecklenburg County are still subjected to the punishment.