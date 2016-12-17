2 dead in separate ice-related Charlotte wrecks Saturday morning

Two people died in separate ice-related wrecks that occurred within 12 minutes of each other on Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Humberto Daumont Sanchez, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck in the 2400 block of Shopton Road, near Ayrshire Glen Place in Steele Creek, police said.
Sanchez’s 1998 Lincoln Town Car ran off the road and down an embankment, hitting a tree at 5:32 a.m. Sanchez was not wearing a seat belt, police said. No one else was in the car, and no other cars were involved.
The other fatality happened at 5:44 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of East Westinghouse Boulevard at Rodney Street, also in Steele Creek.
Shane Dante Cornwell, 37, died when his 2000 Nissan Pathfinder veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree. Cornwell, who was wearing a seat belt, appeared to have lost control on an icy bridge, police said.
Alcohol was not a factor in the wrecks, police said. Speed did not contribute to Sanchez’s wreck. Police are still investigating whether speed played a role in Cornwell’s crash.
Anyone with information about the Westinghouse Boulevard wreck is asked to call CMPD Detective R.C. Gormican at 704-432-2169. Anyone with information about the Shopton Road crash is encouraged to call Detective J.B. Reibold at the same number.
Medic said it had responded to 129 wrecks since midnight.
Medic said the 85 calls to 911 about wrecks from midnight to 4 a.m. was nearly six times the normal number. Most of the calls reported wrecks in south Charlotte, according to Medic.
CMPD’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the two fatal wrecks and expects to release more details later Saturday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
